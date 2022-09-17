Joliet senior hoping to beat brain cancer with an electrical field

Libby Hall, 75, of Joliet, (center) is seen on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Joliet Oncology-Hematology Associates. Hall was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiform, an aggressive brain cancer, in 2020, and is currently wearing a device called Optune, which delivers an electrical field into the cancer cells in her brain. Hall is pictured with JOHA radiation oncology nurse Joan Quaresima (left) and La Keysha James, a device support specialist with Novocure, the company that makes the device. (Denise Unland)