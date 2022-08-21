Pets of the Week: Aug. 22, 2022

Ken is an American bully mix who was abandoned at the shelter. He’s happy, fun-loving, and likes walks. Ken is very strong and needs an owner who can work on his leash skills and manners. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Ken is an American bully mix who was abandoned at the shelter. He’s happy, fun-loving, and likes walks. Ken is very strong and needs an owner who can work on his leash skills and manners. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Rebel is a small domestic shorthair who is sweet, playful and loves attention. Rebel has asthma and needs an inhaler treatment once a day. She is doing well but treatment must be continued in her forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Aries is an 8-year-old mixed breed that was found as a stray. He would be a good fit for someone looking for an active adult dog that is past the puppy stage. Aries likes walks and playing with toys. He does well with laid-back dogs, knows his basic commands and is potty-trained. To meet Aries, email Victoria at victoria@nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Yogurt is a petite 2-year-old female domestic shorthair. She is playful and affectionate when she is in the mood. She loves chin scratches but is not a fan of having her feet or tail touched – so she needs an experienced adopter that will respect her wishes. Yogurt is good with other cats and seems accepting of dogs. To meet Yogurt, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Pina and Coladas are a bonded pair of female guinea pigs that were abandoned in their home. They are good-natured and enjoy being held. They nuzzle for gentle pets and like snoozing away on a mountain of soft fleece blankets. They need a home where they can be loved and spoiled on. To meet Pina and Coladas, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Twixie is a 2 1/2-year-old cattle dog mix. Twixie is very outgoing and loves adventures and meeting new faces. Twixie gets along well with other dogs and greets others with play bows and wiggles. She isn’t a fan of cats so no feline friends for her. She lived in a home with children of all ages and adored them. She loved playing with them, sharing toys, and lots of snuggles. To meet Twixie, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.