8 RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals brokers receive America’s Best awards

“America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by RealTrends + Tom Ferry recently recognized eight RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals brokers with “America’s Best” awards.

The brokers are Susie Scheuber, Sarah Toso, Dawn Dause, Seve and Sue Jeziorski, Glenn Sharp, Sara Wittchen and Aaron Tidmore.

[ 'I’m in real estate to help people' ]

“‘America’s Best Real Estate Professionals’ is the industry’s largest ranking of agents based on homes sold,” acccording to a news release from RE/MAX. “Those ranked are among the top 1.5% of 1.6 million real estate agents in the United States.”

Rankings of participating agents and teams in the U.S. are based on 2021 numbers and have a category for transaction sides and a category for sales volume, according to the release.

Here’s how the eight brokers ranked:

· Susie Scheuber – No. 62 in transactions and No. 115 in volume

· Sarah Toso – No. 84 in transactions and No. 116 in volume

· Dawn Dause – No. 90 in transactions and No. 158 in volume

· Steve and Sue Jeziorski – No. 98 in transactions and No. 170 in volume

· Glenn Sharp – No. 157 in transactions

· Sara Wittchen – No. 218 in transactions

· Aaron Tidmore – No. 243 in transactions

“I see these brokers in the office daily – working deals, calming buyer or seller nerves, marketing their business and not taking no for an answer, always getting the job done,” RE/MAX broker/owner Shannon Simotes said in the release. “Their daily devotion and perseverance in today’s whirlwind market with many unknowns and ups and downs is inspiring.”

RE/MAX is locally owned and operated and specializes in residential and commercial real estate.

Offices are located at 850 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood, 24215 W. Lockport St. in Plainfield and 16129 S. Weber Road in Crest Hill.

For information, visit remaxultimateprofessionals.com.