Edward-Elmhurst Health opens physical therapy clinic at the C.W. Avery Family YMCA in Plainfield

Need a free wellness screening?

Get yours with a at the new 2,000-square-foot Edward-Elmhurst Health physical therapy clinic. This clinic, which opened July 11, is located onsite the C.W. Avery Family YMCA at 15120 Wallin Dr. in Plainfield.

All you need for the wellness screening is a referral from your doctor, according to Bridget McLemore, vice president of operations at Edward-Elmhurst Health.

“Individuals who have a referral from their physician to participate in fitness as part of their individual care plan are eligible for a free assessment,” McLemore said in an email.

The new 2,000-square-foot Edward-Elmhurst Health physical therapy clinic at the C.W. Avery Family YMCA at 15120 Wallin Dr. in Plainfield offers physical therapy and free orthopedic and sports screenings by appointment. (Photo courtesy of Edward-Elmhurst Health)

Free orthopedic and sports screenings are available by appointment and at the patient’s request, according to Edward-Elmhurst Health. Patients do not need a referral from their doctor.

The free wellness screenings are especially valuable for people who are new to fitness or people who haven’t exercised for a while, McLemore said.

“Basically, they’ll assess your strength, your flexibility, your balance and your cardiovascular health,” McLemore aid. “You’ll get a fitness recommendation on where to start, what classes to take and what’s a baseline for you.”

This information will help people create a personal fitness program that really benefits them, she said.

“You always go to what you know and what you know is often easy for you,” McLemore said. “And what’s hard is often what your body needs. So it’s always good to get a fresh set of eyes to help guide you in what’s best for you.”

The clinic, which is open daily Monday through Friday, will also offer physical therapy (which is not free) and programs in nutrition, weight management and senior wellness.

The new 2,000-square-foot Edward-Elmhurst Health physical therapy clinic at the C.W. Avery Family YMCA at 15120 Wallin Dr. in Plainfield offers physical therapy and free orthopedic and sports screenings by appointment. (Photo courtesy of Edward-Elmhurst Health)

Patients can receive physical therapy at the Edward-Elmhurst Health physical therapy clinic at the C.W. Avery YMCA, even if their doctor is not affiliated with Edward-Elmhurst health, McLemore said.

A joint operating team from both organizations met monthly, and then quarterly, to discuss the current wellness needs in the community, McLemore said. That is what led to the formation of the clinic.

Katy Leclair, president and CEO of the Greater Joliet Area YMCA, said the partnership with Edward-Elmhurst Health is a great way to provide access to physical therapy and other wellness programs at a convenient location.

“You can get healthy and active while getting the treatment you need,” Leclair said.

To schedule an appointment for physical therapy at this location and for more information, call 630-527-3375 or visit eehealth.org. For more information about the Greater Joliet YMCA, visit jolietymca.org.