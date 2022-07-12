Pets of the Week: July 11, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Marlo is a large terrier/St. Bernard mix who is super friendly and playful. She loves to meet new people and does well with her kennel mates. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Tulip is a 5-year-old female domestic long-hair cat who is very timid around other cats. She needs a patient and loving forever home to help her come out of her shell. Tulip needs to be the only cat in the home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of the Will County Humane Society)

Cooper is a 9-year-old coonhound. He loves to go on walks and nap in his doggy bed. He is large, but gentle, and gets along with other dogs and children. Cooper needs daily medication for hypothyroidism. To meet Cooper, email Victoria at victoria@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Woody is a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair that was found as a stray. He is very personable, friendly and easy to handle. He seems to like everyone he meets, including other cats and children. To meet Woody, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.