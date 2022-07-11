Joliet nonprofit teaming up with Joliet pizzeria to offer free hot meals

People in need of a hot meal may now feel a little less hungry on Thursdays.

Hope and Divine Purpose Transitional Living Home, Inc. and Igniting the Fire Prayer Ministry are partnering once again with Nikos Lippas, owner of Nikos Pizzeria in Joliet, to provide free hot meals to 50 people “experiencing financial instabilities,” such as single mothers, senior citizens, veterans and the homeless, said Israeio Holloway, founder of Hope and Divine Purpose Transitional Living Home.

Israeio Holloway and her mother, Ora Holloway, will distribute those meals outside Ora’s ministry and resource center at 114 E. Cass St. in Joliet, Israeio said. Registration is not required.

“You just show up,” Israeio said.

Lippas said he had partnered with the two Joliet nonprofits during the pandemic when the need was high. Now with inflation taking its toll on people’s wallets, he wants to offer those meals again.

“It was always a blessing to help people during those days, those times,” Lippas said. “Things are hard for everybody, and when I can do it, I love to help.”

Israeio said she initially ran the program from June 2020 to May 2021 when she ran out of funding. She had partnered with Lippas and served 120 meals a week and helped close to 4,000 families that year, she said.

But when Israeio recently ordered pizza from there, she said Lippas offered to restart the program again. Israeio was thrilled, especially after the success of the previous program.

“We’d had such a great response from the community,” Israeio said.

Lippas said he was planning to serve pizza, sandwiches, wraps and burgers during this second round of the free hot meal program.

“Every week is a different dish,” Lippas said. “This week, it’s a slice of pizza and fries.”

Lippas is hoping to continue the program as long as people need it. The program doesn’t have an end date. Israeio said for now, they are just “going with the flow.” Lippas agreed.

“Let’s all help each other in these difficult times,” Lippas said. “And be safe and God bless you all.”

To donate to the program, contact Israeio at 708-537-3369 or endsilencegivehope.org.