New to thrifting? Try these inflation-fighting resale stores in Will County

Will County — Don’t buy baby clothes new.

I read that advice in a book when I was expecting my first child more than 40 years ago. The rationale is that babies outgrow their clothes so quickly, they don’t wear them out.

And it was true.

I could pick up “like new” clothes for babies at garage sales for a quarter an outfit. Remember The Jolly Shopper? I scoured it from cover to cover the moment it landed on my porch.

Herald-News features editor Denise M. Baran-Unland. (Eric Ginnard)

So I was thrifting before it was cool to thrift and now all six of my adult kids are great at finding “gently used” bargains.

Thrifting can be part of an overall budget strategy to combat inflation.

But you have to know where to look. Here are some suggestions:

Bring It Home Again in Plainfield re-sells home furnishings, home décor and toddler furniture. The store is located at 15920 S. Lincoln Highway (Route 30). Call 815-556-8950 or visit bringithomeagain.com.

Encore Shop in New Lenox sells clothing for all ages, antiques and collectibles, artwork, books, household items, jewelry and accessories, linens, seasonal Decorations, school and Office Supplies, and toys and games. Donations of newly and gently sed items accepted. Proceeds benefit Silver Cross Hospital. The Encore Shop is located at 710 Cedar Crossings Drive in New Lenox. Call 815-300-7642 or visit silvercross.org.

Goodwill Store & Donation Centers sell donated household goods and clothing. For a store locator, visit amazinggoodwill.com/stores.

Joliet ReStore sells new and gently used major appliances, furniture, home accessories, light bulbs and tools. Donations accepted. Proceeds benefit Will County Habitat for Humanity. Joliet ReStore is located at 1395 N Larkin Ave. Joliet. Call 815-714-7100 or visit jolietrestoreonline.com.

Lockport Resource Center offers gently used goods to outfit one’s home or family. Proceeds benefit local charities. Call 815-838-9615 or visit lockportresource.org/thrift-store.

MorningStar Mission’s Treasure Chest thrift stores has shoes, clothing, appliances, household goods, furniture and more in two locations: 2221 W. Jefferson St. Joliet and 2571 E. Lincoln Highway in New Lenox. Call 815-725-6702 (Joliet) or 815-462-3007 (New Lenox) or visit morningstarmission.org/thrift-stores.

Nearly New Resale in Mokena sells clothes for all ages, shoes, formal attire, coats. Toys, books, puzzles, games, sporting equipment, furniture, home accessories, lamps. pictures and picture frames, collectibles, dishes, glassware, bakeware, vases, lines, window treatments and small appliances. Proceeds benefit Noonan Elementary Academy in Mokena. Nearly New Resale is located at 9628 Willow Lane in Mokena. Call 815-806-1900 or visit facebook.com/NNResale.

New Uses in Crest Hill buys and sells gently used furniture, small appliances, kitchen products, home decor, consumer electronics, tools, movies, video games and pet supplies. New Uses has a “most wanted” list on its website and pays cash on-the-spot. New Uses is located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave. Call 815-730-7800 or visit newuses.com/crest-hill-il.

Plato’s Closet in Crest Hill buys and sells gently used name brands of clothes, shoes, handbags, and accessories for men and women in their teens and 20s. Plato’s Closet pays cash on-the-spot for gently used items currently in style and great condition. Plato’s Closet is located at 2372 Plainfield Road. Call 815-744-0291 or visit platoscloset.com/locations/crest-hill-il.

The Book Market Sales and Trading Center in Crest Hill offers a huge variety of new, used and rare books. Store credit trade. The Book Market is located at 2365 Plainfield Rd, Crest Hill. Call 815-744-4240 or visit bookmarketjoliet.com.

The Clothes Mentor in Crest Hill sells clothes, handbags, shoes and accessories and pays cash on-the-spot for clean items that are in style and great condition. The Clothes Mentor is located at 1900 Plainfield Road, Suite #101. For hours and more information, call 815-744-4466 or visit cresthillil.clothesmentor.com.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul has two local stories: 1820 W Jefferson St. Joliet and 1427 N Division St. Morris. For hours and more information, call (815) 729-4585 (Joliet) or (815) 942-9288 (Morris) or visit svdpjoliet.org.