Pets of the Week: July 4, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Bowie is a 1-year-old domestic medium-hair who is a bit shy with people. Once she’s comfortable, she loves attention. Bowie gets along well with other cats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Sienna is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair who was left at the shelter. She needs a forever family to give her plenty of love. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Sarah and Slinky are sweet 1-year-old, 30-pound beagle mixes and a bonded pair so they should be adopted together. Sarah and Slinky are calm in their kennel. They are shy with new experiences but warm up quickly and love to snuggle. To meet Sarah and Slinky, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

Lillibeth is a gorgeous 6-year-old long-hair from a high kill shelter. She is curious, outgoing and friendly. She enjoys pets and attention but knows what she likes – an experienced cat owner is preferred. She needs hypoallergenic food due to allergies. To meet Lillibeth, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Betsy is a 2-year-old terrier that likes to run and play. She is dog-friendly and loves to be near people. She loves walks and playing with her toys. Betsy can get very excited when meeting new people but settles down quickly and remembers her manners and training. To meet Betsy, email victoria@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.