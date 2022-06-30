Morris Hospital to host blood drive on July 8

Morris Hospital, in cooperation with Versiti Blood Center, will host a blood drive July 8.

The blood drive will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in conference rooms 2 and 3 in the lower level of Morris Hospital, 150 W. High St. in Morris, according to a news release from the hospital.

All blood types are needed. Face masks and photo IDs are required. Walk-ins are welcome.

Donors must be at least age 17 or age 16 with written approval from a parent or guardian. Donors must be healthy and have no cold or flu symptoms the day they donate and are advised to eat a healthy meal and bring plenty of water before donating.

Donors will help replenish the local blood supply since Versiti supplies blood products for Morris Hospital.

To schedule an appointment, call the hospital at 815-705-7386.