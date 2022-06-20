Pets of the Week: June 20, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Dexter is a 7-year-old male dachshund mix. He is affectionate, spunky and outgoing. He loves attention from people and gets along with other dogs. To meet Dexter, email Victoria at victoria@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Firefly is a 4-year-old grey tabby that was found as a stray. She was very nervous in the rescue setting. But she’s coming out of her shell now that she’s in a foster home. She needs a quiet and safe forever home with a patient adopter. When she’s comfortable, she loves gentle pets. To meet Firefly, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Bea is a sweet 2-year-old female shepherd mix from Kentucky. She is very sociable and loves attention but is selective with other dogs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Sandie is a sweet domestic shorthair who was abandoned. She was fearful when she first arrived at the shelter. But she now enjoys human attention and loves to be petted. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.