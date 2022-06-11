New Lenox VFW announces teen winners of T-shirt and flyer design contest

Two students from Lincoln-Way West High School are the winners of the T-shirt and flyer design contest.
Harry E. Anderson VFW Post 9545 in New Lenox sponsored the contest to help promote its 3rd Annual Warriors Walk on Sept. 10 and raise funds for suicide prevention in veterans, according to Post 9545.
Kylie Mongan designed the T-shirt that the VFW will sell to help raise funds for the Headstrong Project, which provides free mental health treatment for the military community.
Tyler Righter designed the flyer.
Kylie and Tyler each received a $250 Visa gift card, a flyer and a T-shirt.
The VFW is hosting the Warriors Walk to raise funds to help prevent suicide among veterans. Post 9545 raised $11,599 2021 and hopes to raise $20,000 in 2022.
In 2019, 6,261 Veterans died by suicide, which is a 52.3% higher than non-veterans in the U.S, according to the 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report.
For information about the Warriors Walk, visit vfwpost9545.org.
For information about the Headstrong Project, visit getheadstrong.org.