New Lenox VFW announces teen winners of T-shirt and flyer design contest

Harry E. Anderson VFW Post 9545 in New Lenox sponsored a contest to help promote its 3rd Annual Warriors Walk on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Pictured, from left: Tim Terrell, Post 9545 commander; Tyler Righter, contest winner for flyer design; and Ryan Brazel, chairman Warriors Walk drive. (Photo courtesy of Harry E. Anderson VFW Post 9545)