Two Plainfield Girl Scouts reach the pinnacle

Mikaylah Boulds and Julia Schwert, both from Girl Scout Troop 70891 in Plainfield, each recently earned the highest award in Girl Scouting, the gold award, which few senior Girl Scouts ever attain.

The Girl Scouts website said fewer than 6% of all Girl Scouts earn a gold award. Gold award projects are individual projects – as opposed to a troop or small group project – and are intended to make a “real, lasting, and sustainable change,” according to the Girl Scouts.

Boulds and Schwert, who started scouting at the Daisy level (kindergarten and first grade) were among 40 from Plainfield Service Unit 715 who were honored on May 12 for their service projects.

Boulds, who graduated from Plainfield South High School in 2021, created American Sign Language video tutorials for Girl Scouts in the various levels of scouting. Girl Scout levels are Daisy, Brownie, Junior, Cadette and Senior.

Schwert, a music education major at Western Illinois University, built two picnic tables for St. Francis Xavier Parish in Plainfield, where she and her family are members.

Before the event, Boulds spoke about her dedication to scouting.

“I liked being part of the community,” Boulds said. It just made me feel like a better person and I liked being involved.”

Boulds said she took American Sign Language all four years of high school and “fell in love with it.” Having great teachers helped Boulds quickly learn ASL – and having a deaf teacher for her junior year fostered greater fluency, Boulds said.

Eventually Boulds could sign little stories and sign very conversationally, she said. Knowing sign language also helped Boulds, who works in a restaurant, communicate with customers who are deaf, she said.

And this is why Boulds created the videos. To raise awareness in the Girl Scout community that more resources are needed for the deaf and hearing impaired, she said.

It may sound complicated, but American Sign Language really isn’t not difficult to learn, Boulds said.

“Honestly, [even] babies pick it up really fast,” Boulds said.

Schwert, who was unable to attend the award ceremony, saw an opportunity to harness the woodworking skills she acquired building sets during her high school days at Plainfield South to provide her church with tables.

“They had a couple of benches outside,” Schwert said. “But they weren’t movable and not really used all that much.”

Schwert originally budgeted $400 for three tables. But lumber prices rose during the pandemic and Schwert could only build two tables for the same price, she said.

On the surface, the project entailed working with power tools, budgeting time and money and soliciting donations. But Schwert said it was really “a test of self-discipline and courage.”

“It was less about the woodworking for me as it was in growing more confident in myself and overcoming some of my anxieties,” Schwert said.

The following Girl Scouts also were recognized for their service projects.

Silver Award – 11 Cadette Girl Scouts (sixth to eighth grades). Projects focus on making the world a better place.

Troop 70686: Created a geocache trail. Scouts are Grace Weiss, Jackie Held, Meryn Barton, Evelyn Myers and Emmaline Myers.

Troop 70820: Winter wear clothing drive for migrant children: Scout is Stella Abarca.

Bronze Award – 33 Junior Girl Scouts (fourth and fifth grades). Projects focus on making a difference in the community.

Troop 70182: Built a Free Little Library box for Wesmere Elementary School in Plainfield. Scouts are Evie Weiss, Piper Barton, Charlotte Myers, Ella Wood, Eliana Gutierrez and Sophia Mohr.

Troop 75124: Built a community garden water system at the Plainfield Township community garden. Scouts are Sophia Manzzullo, Zuri Williamson, Ally Aseltine, Ashley Burrell, Ava Kifer, Luisa Savazzini, Taylor Pfister, Evenyln Gilmer, Claire Dalinis and Elyse Richards.

Troop 75442: Built bat boxes for Saving Illinois Bats. Scouts are Rebecca Brady, Isabella Cirar, Jocelyn Hatcher, Aaliya Justo, Olivia Smogur, Allison Voelz and Avalie Wendt.

Troop 75462: Held a winter outer attire and troy drive: Scouts are Caylee Lane, Emily Roberts, Lily Connor and Sophia Gentile.

Troop: 75497: Made home emergency boxes for families in need. Scouts are Gabriela Morris, Kaitlyn Williams, Michelle Gidlund, Morgan Maso, Phoebe Mulloy and Tessa McCune