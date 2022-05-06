11 students at D. 202 in Plainfield honored for creative works

District 202 students recently earned awards for their creative works, according to news releases from District 202 in Plainfield.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards nationally recognized two Plainfield South High School seniors for their artwork: Vivianne Angulo and Alyse Slawinski.

And District 202 students won all nine top awards in the Plainfield Public Library’s annual short story contest.

Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

Vivianne Angulo earned gold for her ceramics and glass pieces called “Drowning in Time” and “Blossoming.”

Because Angulo is also one of five American Vision nominees from the Suburban Chicago Region, “Blossoming” will compete for the region’s Best of Show award in New York.

Angulo also earned silver for “Trick or Treat” (ceramics and glass) and “Sweet Girl” (sculpture).

Alyse Slawinski earned gold for her digital art piece titled “Xenophobia.”

Angulo, Slawinski and their teachers, Kelly Manteck and Daron Wojnowski, will travel to New York for the 2022 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards National Ceremony, to be held June 9 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Short story contest

Students in grades four through six won the top nine awards in Plainfield Public Library’s 20th annual short story contest.

All students wrote original stories with 500 to 650 words. Here are the winners:

Fourth grade:

First: Nala Panozzo, Lincoln Elementary School: “The Tale of Cancerzilla”

Second: May Nguyen, Eichelberger Elementary School: “Skiing at Cascade Mountain”

Third: Grayson Orr, Liberty Elementary School: “Who Did It?”

Fifth grade:

First: Tessa McCuneby (Lincoln Elementary School: “Diary of a Shelter Cat”

Second: Hope McSteen, Lincoln Elementary School: “My Voice”

Third: Sidney Gargano, Freedom Elementary School\: “The Mystery Behind the Walls”

Sixth grade:

First: Skylyn Worden, Ira Jones Middle School: “Memories”

Second: Mayeli Leon, Indian Trail Middle School: “Mia’s Revenge”

Third: Savni Gadgil, Ira Jones Middle School: “Caged Bird Awaits to Fly”

For more information, visit psd202.org, plainfieldpubliclibrary.org and artandwriting.org.