Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Hall of Fame in Joliet announces 2024 inductees

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum will host its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, Oct. 20 at Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum will host its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, Oct. 20 at Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet.

Inductees in the Class of 2024 Artist/Performer category include Richard Marx, Smashing Pumpkins, Howlin’ Wolf, Little Walter and Bo Diddley. Vee-Jay Records will also be inducted in the Record Label category, as well as songwriters Steve Goodman and Willie Dixon. Radio personality Bob Stroud and Big 10 WCFL will also be inducted. The 2024 Founder Choice Award recipient is country artist Suzy Boggus. WGN’s Bob Sirott will return as master of ceremonies.

Hall of Fame votes are cast by the museum’s charter members.

“The Class of ‘24 continues to show our commitment to honoring all genres of music as well as the amazing talent whose roots can be traced to Illinois,” said Ron Romero, the museum’s executive director and chairman of the board.

Marx and Boggus are scheduled to perform live at the ceremony, and additional appearances from Illinois artists, broadcasters and journalists will be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26 at ticketmaster.com and prices begin at $49. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.