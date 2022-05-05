Morris Hospital to host blood drive May 13

In cooperation with Versiti Blood Center, Morris Hospital will host a blood drive May 13. Walk-ins are welcome.

Versiti supplies blood products for Morris Hospital so donors will help replenish the local supply. All blood types are needed.

The blood drive will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Morris Hospital, 150 W. High Street in Morris. Go to conference rooms two and three in the hospital’s lower level. Plan to stay one hour. The donation process includes registration, a brief medical screening, the actual blood collection and refreshments.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written permission from a parent or guardian) and in good health. They must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and have no cold or flu symptoms. Eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before arrival. Bring a photo ID and wear a facemask.

To schedule an appointment, call Morris Hospital at 815-705-7386.