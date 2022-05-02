D-204 in Joliet announces its students of the month for April 2022

Joliet Township High School District 204 and four local service clubs recognized District 204′s Students of the Month for April.

These students were “nominated and selected based on character, responsibility, and academic performance or improvement,” according to a District 204 news release.

Joliet Central High School Student of the Month April 2022

The Joliet Central High School Students of the Month for April are Roselin Rodriguez, Kiwanis; Sarah Garcia, Lions; Amber Singh, Rotary; Karl Marvin, NAACP; and Shiaire Davis, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Joliet West High School Student of the Month April 2022

The Joliet West High School Students of the Month for April are Ellen Lundeen, Kiwanis; Andrea Dodge, Lions; Alexander Hallam, Rotary; Amari Davis, NAACP; and Aja Sanders, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

About Joliet Township High School District 204

Joliet Township High School District 204 was established in 1899 and founded in 1901, making it one of the area’s oldest school districts, according to its website.

Until 1969, District 204 also served as the site for the first junior college in the U.S. – Joliet Junior College, the website also said.

District 204 has more than 6,500 students and two campuses: Joliet Central High School and Joliet West High School, according to the website.

For information, visit jthsorg.