May 01, 2022
Shaw Local
Come out and golf May 19 and help adults and kids with disabilities and mental health needs

Trinity Services in New Lenox serves more than 5800 people in more than 30 Illinois communities

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
The 28th Annual Tom O'Reilly Memorial Golf Classic will be held May 19 at the Odyssey Golf Club in Tinley. Foursome slots are still available. Proceeds benefit Trinity Services in New Lenox. Pictured are the 2021 golf classic are, from left: Charley Smith, chairperson of the Trinity foundation, and Thane A. Dykstra, president and CEO of Trinity Services. (Photo courtesy of Trinity Services Inc.)

Trinity Services in New Lenox will host its 28th Annual Tom O’Reilly Memorial Golf Classic on May 19, according to a news release from Trinity Services.

The golf outing, which still has foursome slots and sponsorships available, will be at the Odyssey Golf Club at 19110 Ridgeland Ave. in Tinley Park.

Registration is from 10:30 a.m. to noon with a box lunch served from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Shotgun start is 12:15 p.m. and a dinner with cocktails and silent auction starts at 5:30 p.m. To register, visit bit.ly/3y6D4Xx.

Trinity Services was founded in 1950. The nonprofit serves more than 5,800 adults and children with intellectual/developmental disabilities or mental health needs in more than 30 Illinois communities, according to the release.

Trinity offers a school, a recreation center, therapeutic horseback riding and a wide number of other services, including residential, community day, respite and therapeutic.

For information, visit trinityservices.org.