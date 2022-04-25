Pets of the Week: May 25

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Macaroni is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair who is a bit shy but likes to be petted. She also likes to play, especially with her foster “sister” Cheese. They are a bonded pair and should be adopted together. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Cheese is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair who is fairly shy but likes toys and the occasional petting. She is bonded with Macaroni and they should be adopted together. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Danimal is 3 years old, sweet and playful. He loves to cuddle with humans and get lots of pets. To meet Danimal, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org.

Pebbles is a sweet and shy. She is 18 months old and weighs 18 pounds. She plays well with others. To meet Pebbles, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org.

Daffodil is a 1-year-old brindle and white terrier mix . She is sweet and outgoing, full of energy and love. She needs training as she is young and still learning her manners. She loves going for walks, playing with toys and running in a yard. She is still learning to how to socialize with other dogs and would need a slow introduction. She does not like cats. To meet Daffodil, email Victoria at victoria@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Klalifah is a 7-yearold female torbie that was relinquished because her owner was moving. She is needs a home where she can be a cherished companion. She is playful at times, likes pets and attention, and would love to sleep in bed with her adopters. To meet Klalifah, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.