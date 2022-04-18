Pets of the Week: April 18

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Lindsey is a 2-year-old terrier mix that is friendly, outgoing, active and fun. She loves to go on walks and play with toys. She likes other dogs. She would do best with an active adopter that will continue her training. To meet Lindsey, email Stacy at stacy@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Kiki is an 8-year-old black and white domestic shorthair that was rescued from a high kill shelter in southern Illinois. She is very affectionate and social – she loves pets and attention. Kiki would love to be a lap cat and cherished companion. To meet Kiki, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Danimal is 3 years old, sweet and playful. He loves to cuddle with humans and get lots of pets. To meet Danimal, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

One-year-old Salma weighs 21.8 pounds. She loves to play with toys, run, and play with other dogs. To meet Salma, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

Elvis is an 18-month-old, sweet and spunky, Doberman/terrier mix. He has a lot of energy and will need an active and patient family to guide him through his puppy phase. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Mash is a 7-year-old domestic shorthair cat who came to the shelter when her owner died. She is shy but does like attention. Mash needs a quiet and patient home where she can relax and be herself. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Bourbon is a big, goofy 10 month old pittie. Bourbon enjoys back scratches and will lean into people for more. He does well with other dogs and cats and would love to have company at home. To meet Bourbon, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Center)

Cullen is a sweet 10-month-old that was left in a carrier by the shelter’s front doors a few weeks ago. He needs a quiet home with a patient owner who can give him time to adjust. To meet Cullen, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.