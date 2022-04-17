Roger ‘Zeke’ Gates’ 20-year Easter basket ministry is still hopping

Richard Snyder of New Lenox has helped Roger “Zeke” Gates of Joliet make the holidays special for people in need, especially kids.

“I try to help Roger out all the time,” Snyder said. “He’s a good person, very religious, and he does a lot to help kids.”

On Saturday, Gates, 71, delivered 100 Easter baskets filled with a huge assortment of candy for youth of all ages in need. Gates said he started his mission 20 years ago “because he loves kids.”

Neaveah Taylor, 6, receives an Easter basketFor years Roger Gates has been giving out Easter baskets in the community. Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“I do a lot of stuff to glorify Jesus,” Gates said. “Jesus helped me so I want to glorify Him.”

Gates said he was a different person before he “came to know the Lord” in 1985. At that time, Gates was into “drugging and partying and all kinds of bad stuff,” he said. But Gates also started reading his Bible and found himself “getting tired” of his lifestyle.

“If you think about it and it was bad, I was that,” Gates said.

One day, Gates accompanied some friends to a church in Chicago.

“This older lady came up to me and asked me if I’d like to be saved,” Gates said. “And I told her, ‘Yeah.’”

Gates said he used to pray with inmates at the Will County Jail before the pandemic and hopes to return to that ministry soon. Gates said he’d gone to jail many times, although he never spent time in prison.

“I never did get convicted of anything serious,” Gates said.

Terry Ruettiger of New Lenox said he’s known Gates for 15 to 20 years and is happy to help Gates with some “monetary compensation” during the holidays so kids in need can receive presents at Christmas and baskets at Easter.

“I believe in what he’s doing,” Ruettiger said.

Eileen Bradley said she and her husband James Bradley have also supported Gates’ efforts for many years. Eileen said Gates has also done some painting at their rental properties.

“Roger has a good heart,” Eileen said. “And he helps a lot of kids.”

Ruettiger said he knows Gates” had a “checkered past early in life with the law.” But Ruettiger said Gates “is a great person now” and even enjoys bantering about politics with him.

“He’s a very, very religious person,” Ruettiger said. “And he’s always doing something for the kids.”

Gates said whenever he encounters police officers who knew his former lifestyle, they will occasionally tell him, “It’s good you changed,” and pat him on the shoulder to encourage him.

“And I appreciate that,” Gates said. “I haven’t gone sideways and I’m not going to. The Lord is always with me.”

Bob Stephen of Joliet said he’s helped Gates with his various ministries for more than 20 years and now calls Gates his personal friend.

Gates, whom Stephen called “a gentleman” even brings Stephen’s wife flowers or candy when he stops to visit. Stephen said Gates always answers the phone by saying, “Praise the Lord.”

“And when he prays with us in the kitchen, he hold our hands,” Stephen said. “And his prayers are long.”

Stephen said he met Gates after he turned his life over to God. Stephen owned Marycrest Shopping Center at the time and hired Gates to paint, Stephen said. Over the years, Stephen has helped Gates help others in need by hiring them to paint, too, Stephen said.

“I’d stand up for him. I’d fight for him,” Stephen said. “I’d do anything for Roger Gates.”