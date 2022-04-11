The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Pets of the Week April 11 2022

Badger is a 9-month-old, 21-pound terrier mix that was rescued from a local animal control and needs a loving home. He is an outgoing and fun puppy that gets along with children and other dogs. He loves to play with toys, go on walks and get belly rubs. He is working on his obedience training. To meet Badger, email Stacy at stacy@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Badger is a 9-month-old, 21-pound terrier mix that was rescued from a local animal control and needs a loving home. He is an outgoing and fun puppy that gets along with children and other dogs. He loves to play with toys, go on walks and get belly rubs. He is working on his obedience training. To meet Badger, email Stacy at stacy@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Nadine is a 3-year-old orange tabby that was found as a stray. She is very outgoing, social and interactive – she eagerly greets visitors and begs for attention. She loves pets down her back. Nadine loves to play and has a lot of energy – she is going to entertain her adopters with her antics! To meet Nadine, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Nadine is a 3-year-old orange tabby that was found as a stray. She is very outgoing, social and interactive – she eagerly greets visitors and begs for attention. She loves pets down her back. Nadine loves to play and has a lot of energy – she is going to entertain her adopters with her antics! To meet Nadine, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Spritzer is a 2-year-old lab and pointer mix who came to Hopeful Tails from a high kill shelter down south. He likes to play with other dogs. To meet Spritzer, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org.

Spritzer is a 2-year-old lab and pointer mix who came to Hopeful Tails from a high kill shelter down south. He likes to play with other dogs. To meet Spritzer, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hope Tails Animal Rescue)

Amanda is a young lab and terrier mix who is friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, playful and smart. Amanda also does well with other dogs. To meet Amanda, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org.

Amanda is a young lab and terrier mix who is friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, playful and smart. Amanda also does well with other dogs. To meet Amanda, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

Bailey is a large pit bull terrier mix who was found as a stray and unclaimed. She is very loving and gentle, but still young, so she will need a calm and patient family to help her grow. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Bailey is a large pit bull terrier mix who was found as a stray and unclaimed. She is very loving and gentle, but still young, so she will need a calm and patient family to help her grow. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Bronx is a large tabby cat who came to the shelter as a stray. He is very sweet and gets along with other cats but would prefer to be alone. Bronx tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) and will need a family to keep him relaxed and healthy. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Bronx is a large tabby cat who came to the shelter as a stray. He is very sweet and gets along with other cats but would prefer to be alone. Bronx tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) and will need a family to keep him relaxed and healthy. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Three-year-old Karisee is sweet and affectionate. She loves to be held, carried, and snuggled. She loves her free time out of her cage to explore, and she follows people everywhere. She is not a fan of other animals so she will need to be the one and only pet. To meet Karisee, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Three-year-old Karisee is sweet and affectionate. She loves to be held, carried, and snuggled. She loves her free time out of her cage to explore, and she follows people everywhere. She is not a fan of other animals so she will need to be the one and only pet. To meet Karisee, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Zumi is a playful 3-year-old pittie mix. She is energetic girl and loves hanging out with her pals in the morning during playgroup, and she zooms during her walks. Zumi can be fearful around men so a home with a single female would be best for her. To meet Zumi, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.