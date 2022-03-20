Scholarships available for Romeoville residents

High school seniors living in Romeoville may apply for one or more of the following scholarships the village of Romeovile listed on its website.

The scholarships are from organizations based in Romeoville. Applicants must live in Romeoville.

For information and to apply, visit romeoville.org/1020/Scholarships.

The Veterans Commission offers two $500 scholarships. Applicants must be a high school senior and have a parent, grandparent or a legal guardian who is a U.S. veteran or currently serving in the military or who was honorably discharged. Deadline to apply is April 1.

The Romeoville Area Chamber of Commerce is offering scholarships to high school seniors “thanks to a generous donation from Geodis,” according to the website. Applicants must participate in community activities, show qualities of leadership and have two letters of recommendation. Application deadline is April 5. For information, call the Romeoville Chamber of Commerce office at 815-886-2076.

The Youth Leadership scholarship awards up to $500 to a student at Romeoville High School, Plainfield East High School, Joliet Catholic Academy or Providence High School in New Lenox. Deadline to apply is April 1.

The Larry Little Memorial Scholarship from the Rotary Club of Romeoville can vary from $400 to $1,500. Applicants must show “leadership qualities, school service and community service,” according to the website. Application deadline is April 5.

The Fraternal Order of Police offers several scholarships. Anyone who has received this scholarship twice is not eligible to apply. Application deadline is May 1.

The FOP will award one $1,000 scholarship and two $500 scholarships. These are available for high school seniors attending Romeoville High School and pursuing a degree in public service, such as a “police officer, firefighter, paramedic, teacher, nurse or doctor,” according to the website.

One $250 scholarship is available for a Lodge 15 member in good standing, or an immediate family member, who is pursing an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.