Looking for a fish fry in Will County? Here are some suggestions

Pictured is a fish dinner as it's served at Pictured is Cantigny Post 367 Veterans of Foreign Wars in Joliet. During Lent, many Will County residents head out to local fish fries on Ash Wednesday and during the Fridays of Lent, even if they eat little fish the rest of the year. (Photo provided)

Many Christian traditions observe Lent, or a similar period of fasting and/or abstinence before Easter, where animal products are eaten less or not at all.

Fish, because they are are cold-blooded, are often not considered animal products.

During Lent, many Will County residents head out to local fish fries on Ash Wednesday and during the Fridays of Lent, even if they eat little fish the rest of the year. Here are some fish fries to try.

• 2022 Friday Fish Fry – 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays,, March 4, March 11, March 18, March 25, April 1, April 8, St. Mary Immaculate gym, Plainfield. Shrimp dinners, cod dinners (baked or fried, small, medium or large dinners available), combo dinners, pizza by the slice. Dinners served with crispy fries. Drive-thru only. Cash, credit or check payable to Knights of Colmbus #5573. Order ahead. Call 815-577-6673. View menu and prices online at smip.org/fishfry.

• Ash Wednesday Fish Fry – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Knights of Columbus #4400, 1813 East Cass St., Joliet. Dine-in or call ahead for carry out at 815-723-3827. For menu, visit uknight.org/Councils/kcmenu(2)(2).pdf.

• Fish Fry – 4 to 7 p.m., all Fridays of Lent, Ingalls Park AC, Bond Road and Park Street, Joliet. Fried cod, shrimp, and chicken tenders, French fries or baked potato, coleslaw, and bread and butter. Dessert is extra. Dine-in or carryout. Call 815-727-7217.

• Fish Fry – 4 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays, Cantigny VFW Post 367, 826 Horseshoe Drive, Joliet. Breaded fried fish and a choice of French fries or baked potatoes and a choice of coleslaw or a tossed salad with ranch, red French or house dressing. Call 815-722-5398 or visit vfw367.org/events/#fish-fry.

• Lenten Fish Fry – 4 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays through April 23, St. George Serbian Social Center, 310 Stryker Ave., Joliet. Cod dinners, shrimp dinners and combo dinners. Includes choice of potato, French fries or rice pilaf, along with tossed salad, vegetable, bread and butter, coffee or tea. Carryout only. Cash only. Call 815-725-5502. For prices, see the flyer on the St. George Seribian Orthodox Facebook page at facebook.com/stgeorgejoliet.

• Friday Fish Fries – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 100 S. 129th Infantry Drive, Joliet. Carryout available. All fish (except catfish) comes from sustainable Alaskan sources. Catfish comes from farms in Mississippi. All fish is chemical free. Full bar service. Reservations accepted. Call 815-725-0746. For menu, visit kofc382.org/pdf/fish-fry.pdf.

• St. Paul’s 24th Annual Fish Fry – 4 to 7 p.m., Ash Wednesday and all Fridays of Lent, St Paul the Apostle School, 130 Woodlawn Ave, Joliet. Choice of cod, catfish, shrimp or chicken tenders, along with coleslaw, fries or baked potato and bread. Dessert table. Benefits athletes at St. Paul’s School. Menu available on St. Paul the Apostle Facebook page. For more information, call 815-725-3390 or visit thestpaulschool.org.

• Fish Fry – 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Harry E. Anderson VFW Post 9545, 323 Old Hickory Road, New Lenox. Dine-in or Carryout. Call to order starting at 3:30 p.m. Full service bar available. Call 815-485-8369 or visit vfwpost9545.org.

Is your organization hosting a fish fry this Lent? Email the information to dunland@shawmedia.com.