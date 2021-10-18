Residents, staff at Timbers of Shorewood receive COVID booster shot

The Timbers of Shorewood held a vaccine clinic on Oct. 8 so eligible residents and staff could receive the COVID vaccine booster shot.

A flu shot clinic was held on the same day, “so residents are all set for the winter,” according to a news release from The Timbers of Shorewood, “a rental retirement community focused on independent and assisted living for seniors,” according to The Timbers website at timbersofshorewood.com.

Timbers of Shorewood staff member Rosa Navar receives the flu and COVID-19 vaccines during a vaccine clinic held at Timbers of Shorewood Friday, October 8, 2021, in Shorewood, Ill. (Photo provided)

The Centers for Disease Control said COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are only available for certain people who completed their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine series at least six months ago.

Timbers of Shorewood resident Joe Fiday receives the COVID-19 booster vaccine and flu vaccine from Saint Francis College of Nursing student Lorimel Edquid during a vaccine clinic held at Timbers of Shorewood Friday, October 8, 2021, in Shorewood, Ill. (Photo provided)

These include people who are age 65 and older and those who are age 18 and older and who live in long-term care settings or have underlying medical conditions or who live or work in high-risk settings, the CDC website said.

Timbers of Shorewood resident John Bazzoni receives the COVID-19 booster vaccine from Saint Francis College of Nursing student Lorimel Edquid during a vaccine clinic held at Timbers of Shorewood Friday, October 8, 2021, in Shorewood, Ill. (Photo provided)

For more information, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.