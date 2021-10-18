Residents, staff at Timbers of Shorewood receive COVID booster shot

The Timbers of Shorewood held a vaccine clinic on Oct. 8 so eligible residents and staff could receive the COVID vaccine booster shot.
A flu shot clinic was held on the same day, “so residents are all set for the winter,” according to a news release from The Timbers of Shorewood, “a rental retirement community focused on independent and assisted living for seniors,” according to The Timbers website at timbersofshorewood.com.
The Centers for Disease Control said COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are only available for certain people who completed their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine series at least six months ago.
These include people who are age 65 and older and those who are age 18 and older and who live in long-term care settings or have underlying medical conditions or who live or work in high-risk settings, the CDC website said.
For more information, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.