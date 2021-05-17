LocalLit book preview: delving into ‘matters of faith’ this weekend

Shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, my WriteOn Joliet co-leader Tom Hernandez and I made a goal of being more “ecumenical” in terms of trying to visit other area writing groups, reading their works, etc.

Well, I made it to one meeting last year and even that was virtually, a Zoom meeting of the New Lenox Writers Group. Now, it’s time to move onto the works, especially since I’ve become acquainted with some of these contributers through pieces they’ve shared for The Herald-News LocalLit newsletter.

So on Tuesday, I will review “Matters of Faith,” one of the anthologies of the New Lenox Writesr Group.

Here is the book’s Amazon description: “Faith is what guides us; what leads us when we don’t know where to go. From walking through a dark house to finding our way through life and to the hereafter, faith moves our feet.

“In their fifth anthology, the members of The New Lenox Writers’ Group explore not just their personal experiences but also their interpretations of how it influences everyone’s life. Through narrative fiction, personal testimony and poetry, the writers offer a broad perspective on how faith finds us and how we live through it.”

