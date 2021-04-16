Joliet author publishes economics book for kids

An acquaintance recently sent me some information about a book by a Joliet author she is trying to promote.

It’s called “Abdurrahi’ms ABC Economics for Children” by Amin Falaq. The purpose of the book is exactly that.

When my six adult children were young, we actually held “financial meetings.” They all had bank accounts at young ages they managed. They earned actual money they managed. They understood the financial workings of the household. They learned to budget. We studied systems of economics: capitalism, socialism and communism.

I now have a lot of grandchildren. So of course this book interested me. I’ll be reviewing it this Tuesday in the LocalLit newsletter.

Here is its Amazon description: Do you want your child to learn economics? “Abdurrahi’ms ABC Economics for Children” will take your child thru basic economic concepts and application in 19 easy-to-read and understand lessons.

“Written in a soft way that makes each lesson take only a few minutes each day, the entire book can be completed in 20 days and the key points memorized in applicable relation to daily life.”

Subscribe to the free newsletter at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/newsletter/#//.

Know more about LocalLit

Each week LocalLit will deliver an original short and family-friendly story (or a book review) by a local author to the newsletter’s subscribers.

Local writers: Do you have a book you’d like me to review? A short story you’d like to share with LocalLit subscribers?

Please contact me at 815-280-4122 or dunland@shawmedia.com.

Authors with a connection to our readership area may submit. Submission does not guarantee acceptance.