They don’t horse around with generosity

For many years the Will County Trail Riders would stand in front of the Walmart in New Lenox and ring bells next to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles.

Passers-by could take their picture with the horses, too.

In pre-COVID days, the Will County Trail Riders would ring bells for the Salvation Army outside the Walmart in New Lenox. Pictured are Trish Bochenek and Gloria Tobolski with Lady. (Photo provided)

The event didn’t happen this year due to the pandemic. But this club of horse enthusiasts realized the Salvation Army still needed donations to help people.

“Realizing its good work and how much the Salvation Army helps the community, Will County Trail Riders has presented a check for $500,” Bruce Bochenek, Will County Trail Riders president said in an email.

The club’s main purpose, according to its website, is to promote trail advocacy.

Through the years, WCTR has also offered trail rides, participated in parades, hosted club tack sales, held informative presentations at meetings, blessed horses and celebrated with an Christmas party.

Rev. Father Homero Sanchez Gomez gives blessings from atop "Ben" the horse during the Will County Trail Riders fifth annual equine blessing on May 4, 2019. (Photo provided)

For information, visit willcountytrailriders.com.