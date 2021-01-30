Do you qualify for WIC?

The pandemic hasn’t stopped the Will County Health Department’s WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program.

The health department has simply been more creative in meeting the needs of program participants.

WIC is a free nutrition program for infants, children under age 5, pregnant women up to six weeks postpartum and breastfeeding mothers that live in Illinois and meet income requirements, according to the health department website.

The WIC program provides information about healthy eating, breastfeeding and good nutrition as well as breastfeeding support. Currently, educational support is given over the phone, the health department said.

Waivers granted by the United States Department of Agriculture allowed all WIC staff visits with clients to be over the phone; with no requirements for height, weight, and hemoglobin measurements in person, the health department said.

The latest waiver continues until the end of February – with more, perhaps, to be granted, the health department said.

WIC participants also receive benefits for milk, yogurt, tofu, juice, eggs, cheese, cereal, dry beans, peanut butter, whole grains, and fruits and vegetables.

Partially breastfed or non-breastfed infants receive benefits for infant formula, cereals, and fruits and vegetables.

For many years, WIC participants received coupons for food. Now they receive them on a new Electronic Benefits Card, that is not necessary, the health department said

In a news release from the health department, WIC Director Pat Krause said this new system means clients’ benefit allocations are now updated electronically from the WIC office. There is also more flexibility with the program, she added.

“There are more options, such as the card being used for infants age 9 to 12 months for fresh fruits and vegetables, or those using cheese, yogurt, or tofu instead of milk,” Krause said in the release. “Before it was ‘come in, park outside, and we’ll bring out your other coupons.’ Now it’s just ‘we’ll update the card.’”

For more information, call 815-727-8524. For information regarding WIC programs, visit willcountyhealth.org/women-infant-and-children-wic.