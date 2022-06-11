Will County’s COVID-19 case rate back at ‘medium’ level, CDC says

joliet — The COVID-19 case rate in Will County appeared to have stagnated since late last month.

As of Thursday, Will County was recording a rolling average of about 36 new cases per 100,000 residents per day, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed Will County’s community level of COVID-19 as “medium” as of Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of intensive care unit bed availability in Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, has hovered around 20% since early May.

Sue Olenek, the executive director of the Will County Health Department, told the Will County Board’s Public Health & Safety Committee last Tuesday that demand for COVID-19 vaccinations is “very, very low.”

A little over 500 shots are being administered per day, per IDPH data.

About 66.5% of Will County’s nearly 700,000 residents are fully vaccinated and about 71.3% have received at least one dose.

Olenek said later this month, the county health department would officially wind down its mass vaccination clinic at its Joliet office and transition its COVID-19 vaccination efforts into its regular vaccination offerings.

For information, visit willcountyhealth.org.