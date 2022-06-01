Mystery Diner in Joliet: Al’s Steak House serves some of the finest charbroiled steaks

I don’t normally order red meat.

But when I do, I go to Al’s Steak House in Joliet, where they cook steak – and lamb chops – to perfection.

Experienced chefs cut the steaks and chops each day; fresh fish is delivered daily; and Al’s Steak House has its own special double-baked potato, the restaurant’s website said.

This steak sandwich was ordered from Al’s Steak House in Joliet. It is known for its steaks, for good reason. (Shaw Local News Network)

For anyone unfamiliar with Joliet, Al’s Steak House has been around since 1959, making it one of the first upscale restaurants in the area. Its banquet rooms can accommodate up to 150 people, according to its website. It weathered COVID, and is still a popular Joliet venue.

When I go to Al’s Steak House, I usually order an 8-ounce filet mignon, simply because the restaurant does filets better than just about any place I know. I always order my filet medium rare, and I’m always served it medium rare – every single time.

But when I ordered carryout from Al’s Steak House recently with two friends, I changed it up. Yes, I had steak, but I picked the steak sandwich. And guess what? I asked for medium and I got a perfect medium.

The steak sandwich comes with caramelized onions, Parmesan cheese, horseradish sauce and garlic butter. (Shaw Local News Network)

The crispy salty fries that came with the sandwich were crispy and salty.

One friend also ordered the steak sandwich with fries, along with chicken soup. He ordered his steak medium rare, and it arrived home a perfect medium rare.

He said the fries were salted just as he likes them.

The fries that came with our steak sandwich from Al's Steak House in Joliet stayed hot and crispy in the carryout box. (Shaw Local News Network)

My other friend, who had the heartiest appetite of our little party, ordered three lamb chops. Now tell me – who orders lamb chops as carryout? But what a great idea.

They showed up in the carryout box a perfect medium rare, as requested, and beautifully seasoned, plus accompanied by a side of mint jelly.

The trio of lamb chops arrived a perfect medium rare, as ordered, and were beautifully seasoned, plus accompanied by a side of mint jelly. (Shaw Local News Network)

The baked potato had a crispy exterior and fluffy insides.

All three of us ordered the cream of chicken soup. It was creamy and well-seasoned with a classic home-style taste, the kind of soup that comforts you after a long day.

The cream of chicken soup was well-seasoned and creamy, with a classic homestyle taste, the kind of soup that comforts you after a long day. (Shaw Local News Network)

Now for dessert – because you can’t eat at Al’s Steak House without ordering dessert.

One friend selected the raspberry cheesecake, a rich and creamy cheesecake, we all agreed, since he shared – and my friend especially relished the raspberry topping.

The rich cheesecake was complemented by a raspberry topping. (Shaw Local News Network)

Another friend ordered the three-layer chocolate cake topped with delicious chocolate frosting and smothered in chocolate chips.

The three-layer chocolate cake was topped with delicious chocolate frosting and smothered in chocolate chips. (Shaw Local News Network)

I didn’t order dessert because I knew I would be too full. But I did sample the cheesecake and the chocolate cake.

Of course, we couldn’t finish all the desserts in one sitting, but that’s OK. The cake took on a scrumptious fudgy texture after sitting in the refrigerator overnight.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at Shaw Media. The diner’s identity is not revealed to restaurant staff when ordering or picking up the food. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a story.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Al’s Steak House

WHERE: 1990 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

WHEN: 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

INFORMATION: 815-725-2388, alssteaks.com







