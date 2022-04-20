Mystery Diner in Crest Hill: Don’t limit yourself to beef on a Merichka’s poor boy

Merichka’s in Crest Hill is a longtime favorite restaurant in the Joliet area.

Say “Merichka’s” and people immediately think of Merichka’s popular poor boy sandwich: cubed round steak with garlic butterine on a French roll. Optional toppings include grilled onions (always a “yes” for me) and mozzarella cheese. I only ever order a poor boy at Merichka’s. And I’ll bet lots of people can say the same.

Merichka’s has been in my memory and my family’s memory for as long as I can remember. So whenever we gather as family, we often head over to Merichka’s as we did recently.

The food is always great, and the venue has a charm you don’t find in many restaurants anymore. Merichka’s doesn’t have TVs at every turn, loud music or sharing of the plates. The atmosphere is casual, and Merichka’s still covers its tables in red-and-white-checked cloths.

Mary (Merichka) Zdralevich and son Joe opened Merichka’s on April 18, 1933, and the Zdralevich family still owns and operates the Crest Hill restaurant. Merichka's is known for its poor boy sandwich with garlic butterine. (Shaw Media)

A few fun facts about this legendary Joliet area restaurant from the Merichka’s website:

• Mary (Merichka) Zdralevich and son Joe opened Merichka’s on April 18, 1933, and the Zdralevich family still owns and operates the restaurant.

• Merichka is a Slovenian translation of Mary.

• All meat is graded choice U.S.D.A.

• All meat is cut in-house.

• All beef is ground in-house

• No meat tenderizer is used.

• All hamburgers and steaks are broiled.

• Merichka’s used to have a dance hall and beer garden.

Back to the poor boys. If you don’t like beef, or have cut back on beef for whatever reason, or if you are a vegetarian, you can still try a Merichka’s poor boy. The restaurant offers grilled chicken and vegetarian options, too. I’m a traditionalist and was very happy with my mouthwatering cubed round steak with grilled onions poor boy, complemented by hot fries on the side.

Now, one of the diners in our party, who normally orders beef, decided to try the grilled chicken poor boy, which this diner said was “seasoned perfectly.” The grilled onions and mushrooms were thickly cut and generously topped the meat.

Merichka's in Crest Hill offers this grilled chicken variation of its classic cubed round steak poor boy. The grilled chicken was seasoned to perfection, and it was generously topped with grilled onions and mushrooms. (Shaw Media)

The chicken was tender. The fries were crispy golden.

The fries at Merichka's in Crest Hill are consistently golden brown and served hot. (Shaw Media)

One vegetarian in our group loved the “unbelievably tasty vegetarian poor boy,” and was happy Merichka’s offered other sandwich options — like fish or cheese — and a good seafood and chicken selection for non-beef eaters. The garlic butterine was not too heavy on the sandwich, and the extra pickle request was accommodated.

Merichka's in Crest Hill offers a few vegetarian options, too. This poor boy featured a veggie burger and generous vegetable toppings: grilled onions and mushrooms on the burger, with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on the side. (Shaw Media)

The salad, which includes onions, and came with the vegetarian poor boy, had just the right amount of dressing.

Pictured is a side salad. I felt the balance of dressing to salad ingredients was perfect. (Shaw Media)

About to celebrate nine decades next year, it’s easy to see why Merichka’s remains a longtime favorite.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at Shaw Media. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a story.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Merichka’s

WHERE: 604 Theodore St., Crest Hill

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

INFORMATION: 815-723-9371, merichkas.com