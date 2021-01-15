Mystery Diner: Joliet’s Old Fashioned Pancake House consistently serves up outstanding food

If there’s one place I’ve missed during the pandemic, it’s the dine-in experience at the Old Fashioned Pancake House in Joliet.

It’s always been a favorite of mine, whether I’m enjoying a spontaneous weekend morning breakfast with my family or joining a friend for dinner.

This is an order of side pancakes that came with an order of eggs, hash browns and bacon. (Shaw Local News Network)

The restaurant has been family owned since 1986, according to the venue’s website, and the menu has the widest variety of food you can order in Joliet.

Meaning the food choices are not limited to pancakes or breakfast, despite its name.

In addition to breakfast, you can order lunch, dinner, or items off the children’s menu.

This is French onion soup as served by the Old Fashioned Pancake House in Joliet. (Shaw Local News Network)

Me, I almost always order breakfast from the Old Fashioned Pancake House, no matter the time of day, although its turkey club is outstanding, too.

Unlike many restaurant menus these days, prices are not listed online. Instead, the website says to “call for prices.”

So that’s what we did the other day. We had never done carryout there before, so here’s what we ordered, and here’s what we thought.

I ordered the Belgium waffle topped with blueberries and ham steak on the side. The ham slice was a generous piece with a smoky grilled flavor. The waffle arrived crispy on the outside, tender and fluffy on the inside, and hot through and through. But the blueberries are especially important.

This side of ham steak accompanied a Belgium waffle at the Old Fashioned Pancake House in Joliet. (Shaw Local News Network)

Many restaurants that offer blueberry pancakes or waffles mean pancakes or waffles topped with a blueberry compote. But I’m not a fan of compote. I’m a fan of fresh fruit. So the Old Fashioned Pancake House is one place I can depend on to serve up fresh fruit on its pancakes every time.

This Belgium waffle was served with fresh blueberries at the Old Fashioned Pancake House in Joliet. (Shaw Local News Network)

Just so you know, the strawberry pancakes typically have fresh fruit, too.

Another family member ordered breakfast. This was two eggs any style, with links, plus two buttermilk pancakes and hash browns. This is that person’s go-to breakfast order at the Old Fashioned Pancake House because the items arrive on her plate (in this case, her carryout box) consistently delicious in terms of flavor.

Two eggs with hash browns and bacon as served at the Old Fashioned Pancake House in Joliet. (Shaw Local News Network)

The pancakes are always light and fluffy and not overly sweet.

A side order of pancakes as served with the eggs, hash browns and bacon at the Old Fashioned Pancake House in Joliet. (Shaw Local News Network)

The hash browns are real shredded potatoes: crispy on the outside and soft in the middle, and they taste “made to order.” The eggs are always cooked perfectly “over easy.”

Menu items from the Old Fashioned Pancake House in Joliet are served up consistently well in terms of flavor and presentation. (Shaw Local News Network)

Another family member’s go-to is the chicken breast panini. Simple and robust, it has thick slices of chicken, fresh tomato and a mild Swiss cheese. This is in between two slices of buttered, toasted bread. We ordered it with regular mayonnaise, but the sandwich does come with a pesto mayo. The French fries are also great. They’re always thickly cut and always crispy – not so much with carryout – but the flavor is still good, and they’re seasoned really well.

This chicken panini at the Old Fashioned Pancake House in Joliet is typically served with bacon, Swiss cheese and tomato slices with pesto mayonnaise. (Shaw Local News Network)

That person also ordered a French onion soup to accompany the panini. The soup was loaded with lots of onions, flavor and cheese. It had a great beefy base with a hint of wine, and the color was really nice. One surprise: instead of topping the soup with a hunk of bread, the pancake house prepared its soup with croutons. This made it easier to eat with a spoon.

The French onion soup at the Old Fashioned Pancake House in Joliet was loaded with lots of onions, beefy flavor and cheese. (Shaw Local News Network)

And, yes, just to stress it again: all of the food was still hot by the time we brought it home. Even the butter, ketchup and maple syrup were nicely packaged.

If you order carryout from the Old Fashioned Pancake House in Joliet, even the butter, ketchup and maple syrup will arrive nicely packaged. (Shaw Local News Network)

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at Shaw Media. The diner’s identity is not revealed to restaurant staff when ordering or picking up the food. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a story.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Old Fashioned Pancake House

WHERE: 2022 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

WHEN: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday

INFO: 815-741-4666, oldfashionedpancakehouse.com