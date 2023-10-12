5 Things to do in Will County: 3 Joliet Central alumni co-direct ‘life stories’ play

Joliet Central Drama Director Joe Hoyt invited back three Joliet Central alumuni to co-direct the school's fall play “Benchmark – A Series of Life Stories Told From a Bench.” Pictured, from left, back row are Angelica Jarrett and Hanna Hagerty and, front row, Joe Hoyt and Adam Rociles. (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

1. Benchmark – A Series of Life Stories Told From a Bench: 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Joliet Central High School auditorium, 201 E. Jefferson St. in Joliet. Three Joliet Central alumni direct some of the show’s vignettes. Angelica Jarrett has worked with Olympic Improv and was the first student at Joliet Township High School District 204 to qualify for state finals in IHSA Speech. Adam Rociles is a professional actor with Chicago Kids Company and was a part of the Disney College Program in costuming. Hanna Hagerty served as a stage management Intern with Drury Lane Theatre Tickets are free for all Joliet Township faculty and students and $5 for the public. Tickets are $5 and can be bought at the door.

For information, visit jths.org/about/news.

2. Joliet Police Pork Chop Diner: Noon to 7 p.m., Friday, Croatian Cultural Club, 1503 Clement St., Joliet. Dinner includes two pork chops, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, bread and butter. Tickets are $15 (cash only). Cash bar and bake sale also available. Dine in or carryout. Appearance by The Joliet Pipes & Drums. Music by Sinovi at 7:30 p.m.

For information, call 815-723-3154 or visit croatianculturalclub.com.

3. ‘70s Heroes of Rock with Skip Griparis: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W Jefferson St. Joliet. Relive the stars and songs of the 1970s with Skip Griparis, virtuoso singer, guitarist, impressionist and comedian. Featuring his Cajón Bro Jim Alberico and singer Sandi Haynes. Tickets are $20.

To buy tickets, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org/upcomingevents. For information about Skip Griparis, visit skipgriparis.com.

4. Sunflower Harvest Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, Saturday, Channahon United Methodist Church, 24751 W Eames St, Channahon. More than 40 crafters and vendors. Prize drawings, bake sale, snack cafe. $2 admission. Benefits Channahon United Women in Faith Missions.

For information, visit channahonumc.org.

5. Joe Leja & Chuck Pelkie: 7 p.m. Saturday, Black Dog Vinyl Café, 16108 South Rt 59, Plainfield. Local songwriters Joe Leja and Charles Pelkie in double bill performances of acoustic music. Original songs and unique covers of rock classics live onstage. Also, locally brewed beers, fine wines, craft coffees and a wide selection of vinyl recordings.

For information, call 815-733-6032 or visit blackdogvinylcafe.com.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.