5 Things to do in Will County: Joliet’s ‘Panic at the Plaza’ Halloween party

1. Antigone: Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Joliet Junior College, J-Building, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet. Story by Sophocles Adapted by JJC professor Brian Fruits. The 90-minute play addresses themes of civil disobedience, morality, loyalty, authority, human laws, and gender and contains talk of violence, death, and suicide.

For tickets and information, visit jjctheatre.ludus.com/index.php.

2. Fall Rummage Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1910 Black Road, Joliet.

For information, call 815-725-1606 or visit oursaviorjoliet.org.

3. 17th annual Autumn Colors Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Romeoville Recreation Center, 900 Romeo Road, Romeoville. More than 100 indoor and outdoor booths. Free admission and parking. Concessions available. Hosted by the village of Romeoville.

For information, visit romeoville.org/craftshows.

4. Panic at the Plaza: 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Chicago and Van Buren streets, downtown Joliet. Halloween-themed event for ages 21 and older. Live music by multiple bands, local Halloween-themed art, and food and beverages.

For information, visit jolietccp.com/events.

5. Joliet Symphony Orchestra: “Renewal”: 7 p.m. Saturday, University of St. Franics, Moser Performing Arts Center, Sexton Auditorium, 500 Wilcox St. ,Joliet. Features Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino Overture,” Antonin Dvorak’s “American Suite,” Modest Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain” and Felix Mendelssohn’s “Reformation Symphony.” Free concert discussion 45 minutes before the performance.

For tickets and information, visit jolietsymphonyorchestra.org and stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.