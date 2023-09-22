Craft Fairs in Will County: where to find them

• Fall Craft Show (Holiday Bazaar): 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, The Goddard School, 5005 Theodore St., Plainfield. Vendors include Scentsy, Paparazzi, Color Scent, Usborne Books, children’s fashion, adult fashion, T-shirts, bibs, hair bows, door prizes and silent auction. Free admission. For information, visit facebook.com/GoddardSchoolPlainfieldIIIL.

• Manhattan Chamber of Commerce Fall Craft and Vendor Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30, Manhattan Junior High School, 15606 Smith Road, Manhattan. For more information, visit facebook.com/ManhattanChamber.

• NAWS second annual Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct, 2, St. John’s United Church of Christ, 11100 2nd St., Mokena. For more information about NAWS, visit nawsus.org.

• 17th annual Autumn Colors Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 7, Romeoville Recreation Center, 900 Romeo Road, Romeoville. More than indoor and outdoor 100 booths. Free admission and parking. Concessions available. Hosted by the village of Romeoville. For more information, visit www.romeoville.org/craftshows.

• Sunflower Harvest Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, Oct. 14, Channahon United Methodist Church, 24751 W Eames St, Channahon. More than 40 crafters and vendors. Prize drawings, bake sale, snack cafe. $2 admission. Benefits Channahon United Women in Faith Missions. For more information, visit channahonumc.org/sunflower-harvest-craft-show.

• Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 21, Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 N. Cedar Road, New Lenox. More than 35 vendors. Vast array of crafts, products, and baked goods. Benefits Trinity Lutheran’s youth programs.

• Plainfield Band Boosters Annual Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 29, Plainfield High School - Central Campus, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield. More than 180 vendors, bake sale and hot food for sale, including baked potatoes. Benefits District 202 bands. $5 admission. Free for ages 18 and under. For more information, email us at plainfieldcraftshow@gmail.com. or call 815-577-4444 (information line only).

• Handmade Holiday Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4, St. Mary Immaculate Parish. More than 70 crafters, artisans, makers and creators. Includes holiday items, gifts, decor, jewelry, candles cards and bake sale. Concessions available for purchase. $2 admission. Benefits St. Mary Immaculate Parish School students. For more information, visit smip.org.

• Holiday Craft Show: Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, Louis Joliet Mall, 3340 Mall Loop Drive, Joliet. More than 30 local crafters and vendors set up throughout the mall in the main aisles, during mall hours Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit facebook.com/LouisJoliet/events.

• 2023 Christmas Craft and Vendor Fair: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 2, Trinity Christian School, 901 Shorewood Drive, Shorewood. More than 70 vendors. Direct sales items, custom wreaths, home décor, jewelry, clothing boutiques. Bake sale (benefits student council) and concessions (benefits athletic department). Free admission and parking. For information, visit facebook.com/TCSCraftFair.

• Eighth annual Howliday Jingle Paws Craft Show and Pictures With Santa: 10 a.m. Dec. 2, Romeoville Athletic & Event Center, Address: 55 Phelps Ave, Romeoville. Approximately 4o to 50 vendors, craft table for kids (holiday crafts and Christmas sugar cookie decorating), photos with Santa for children and four-legged friends ($10). Free admission. Benefits A Tail of 4 Paws Animal Rescue. For more information, visit facebook.com/Atailof4paws.

Having a craft fair this fall? Submit event information to news@theherald-news.com.

Please include event name and address, time, date, contact information, number of vendors, deadline for accepting additional vendors and a daytime contact information (for verification purposes only).

Contact Denise M. Baran-Unland at 815-280-4122 or dunland@shawmedia.com with questions or for more information.