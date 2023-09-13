5 Things to do in Will County: Old Campground Flea Market in New Lenox

1. A Costa Rican Photo Adventure: Thursday, Pilcher Park Nature Center, 2501 Highland Park Drive, Joliet. Greg DuBois, vice president and program director of Will County Audubon, will share his experiences of his 12-day photo tour to Costa Rica in March to photograph birds and wildlife. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Business meeting is at 6:45 p.m. The program follows the business meeting. Snacks will be available. Bring your own beverage and cup. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit willcountyaudubon.illinoisaudubon.org.

2. “Young Frankenstein” – Reels at the Rialto: Come watch the classic film on the big screen at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Tickets are $5. Doors open at 6 p.m. A bar and concessions will be available for purchase.

For information, visit RialtoSquare.com/movies or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

3. Craft Vendor Fair and Pulled Pork BBQ: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Faith Connection, 14101 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan. Craft and vendor fair. Barbecue sandwiches, nachos, homemade pies and drinks will be available for purchase. Free admission and parking.

For information, visit faithconnectionwc.com.

4. Old Campground Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, United Methodist Church campgrounds, 339 W. Haven Ave., New Lenox. Free admission, free parking, free entertainment. About 75 to 100 vendors.

For information, call 815-485-8271.

5. Midwest Militaria Show in the Hall: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Harry E. Anderson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9545, 323 Old Hickory Road, New Lenox. Variety of militaria available. Buy, sell, trade, appraisals available. Admission is $5. Children younger than 10 are free.

For information, call Paul at 815-641-6411 or Bob at 708-598-4156.

