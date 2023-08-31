5 Things to do in Will County: Frankfort Fall Festival

1. 55th Annual Frankfort Fall Festival: Saturday through Monday, downtown Frankfort. More than 300 artisans from across the U.S., carnival, live entertainment and food, including walking tacos and funnel cakes. Free admission. Parade begins 1 p.m. Sunday.

For complete schedule and information, visit frankfortchamber.com.

2. Literature & Libations: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, White Oak Library District, Romeoville Branch, 201 Normantown Road, Romeoville. Move about the library learning about and discussing books and enjoying samples of wine and light hors d’oeuvres. Ages 21 and up. Registration is required. Register at whiteoaklibrary.org.

For information, contact Jeanne Jesernik at 815-552-4230 or. jjesernik@whiteoaklib.org

3. Sugar Lime Blue band: 7 p.m. Friday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St. Joliet. Hear a variety of 1970′s music: rock, rhythm and blues, and roots rock.

Songs include originals and covers from groups such as the Allman Brothers Band and Grateful Dead. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Full beverage bar, snack vendor, access to museum galleries and exhibits. Tickets are $8 for museum members or $10 for the general public.

To register and for information, visit jolietmuseum.org or call 815-723-5201. Walk-ups welcome while tickets last.

4. Crest Hill Lions Club Luau & Car Show: noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, St. Joseph Park, 700 Theodore St. Joliet. Entertainment, food, Bingo, kids’ activities, vendor fair and raffles. Free admission. Car show is from noon to 4 p.m. Entry fee is $15 per vehicle. Car show registration is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For information about the car show, email Crest Hill Lion Laurie Thrasher at poundcakelulu@yahoo.com. For information about the Crest Hill Lions, visit e-clubhouse.org.

5. 3rd annual Labor Day Party and Parade: Party is 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Round Barn Farm Park 24115 US52, Manhattan. Parade begins 11 a.m. from Anna McDonald School in Manhattan. Saturday’s party features bounce houses, music, food trucks, Manhattan Junior High School band performances, Madrigal performance and ROTC. No outside food and drink.

Fireworks will begin at 8:30 p.m. from Manhattan Junior High School with viewing at the Round Barn Farm Park.

For information and parade route, visit villageofmanhattan.org. Or contact Kristen Reinke at Village of Manhattan at 815-418-2053 or kreinke@villageofmanhattan.org.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/.