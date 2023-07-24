Joliet library tooketh Royal Faire attendees to medieval times

Queen Anne of Librarium did plenty of “knighting” during Saturday’s Royal Faire at the Joliet Public Library, Black Road branch.

Queen Anne’s 21st century alter ego is Jan Stack, a youth services clerk at the Joliet Public Library. Stack said the Royal Faire event was part of the “reading is enchanting” theme of the library’s summer reading program.

“It’s to keep the kids reading during the summer,” Stack said. “We had wonderful prizes thanks to generous donors in the community.”

A certificate of 'knighthood" that "Queen Anne of Librarium," also known as Jan Stack, a youth services clerk at the Joliet Public Library. distributed during the Royal Faire at the Joliet Public Library, Black Road branch on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Denise Unland)

Youth readers were eligible for prizes once they read 200 pages, Stack said.

The Royal Faire, which ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., included sword fighting demonstrations (Shakespeare-style) from the Joliet Drama Guild, birds of prey from Wings and Talons, archery, live Renaissance-era music played on recorders, lace crafts, an opportunity to make a goblet and a royal crown, and the Smoked by Hank food truck.

“Lady Laura is my scribe today,” Stack said. “She also works in youth services and is my co-conspirator of crafting in Librarium.”

“Lady” Laura Harper said choosing the summer reading theme was easy.

“Knights, castles and dragons are always fun – and who doesn’t like dragons?” Harper said. “We’re always thinking of the children and they like dragons and dressing up.”

Members of the Joliet Drama Guild reenact at battle from a Shakespeare play at the Royal Faire hosted by the Joliet Public Library Black Road Branch on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Janet Erio and her husband Steve Erio of Joliet showed attendees how to make bobbin lace. The Erios had learned the art of crafting bobbin lace from The Lace Museum in California, Janet Erio said.

Bobbin lace is a “multifilament technique” from the 1400s that has its roots in both weaving and braiding, according to a brochure from The Lace Museum.

“Today we’re making little fish and little kits,” Janet Erio said. “If they finish one, they take it with them.”

Janet Erio and her husband Steve Erio of Joliet showed attendees how to make bobbin lace, which originated in the 15th century. Attendees could make a fish or kite to take home with them. (Denise Unland)

Crystal McKeown of Plainfield attended with her daughters Kylie McKeown, 18, and Madison McKeown, 10. All three said they love the Renaissance period and attended in full medieval dress.

“I really want a turkey leg before we go,” Crystal McKeown said.

Crystal McKeown wished she could wear period clothing all the time and pronounced the Royal Faire as “excellent.”

“Every event, so far, has been entertaining,” Crystal McKeown said. “I really liked the stage combat and went there twice.”

Madison McKeown had a favorite part, too.

“I found all six runes in the Marlin Quest before my sister did,” Madison McKeown said.

Kylie McKeown said she attended the Royal Faire mainly to see the swordsman and archers.

“I do some training at a friend’s house with her swords, and I have an archery set at home,” Kylie McKeown said.