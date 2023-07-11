Movies, music and more at the Rialto Theater this summer

Although many people think “fun in the sun” when it comes to summer, Kelly Urquidi said plenty of entertainment is scheduled at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet for July and August, too.
“As summer goes on, we’re always looking for fun things to do and fun activities,” said Urquidi, the Rialto’s marketing and communication manager. “ The Rialto is always an enjoyable time. And you can come in and cool off.”
Music, comedy and even classic movies are part of this summer’s entertainment lineup at the Rialto.
“We have three shows coming up this week, actually,” Urquidi said.
Tickets are still available for “Killer Queen – A Tribute To Queen,” with Patrick Meyers performing as Freddie Mercury. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Trey Kennedy, a popular comedian on YouTube and TikTok, will be at the Rialto at 7:30 p.m. Thursday as part of his “Grow Up” comedy tour.
The American folk music sibling trio “Girl Named Tom” will perform at the 7:30 p.m. July 27. The trio won season 21 of “The Voice,” which is an NBC reality competition television series for singers.
American country artist Travis Tritt will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10. The Southern rock-influenced artist performed at the Rialto in 2022.
[ Travis Tritt to perform at the Rialto in Joliet in August ]
And then Craig Ferguson, former host of “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” on CBS, will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 29 as part of “The Fancy Rascal Tour.”
“As summer goes on, we’re always looking for fun things to do and fun activities,” “ The Rialto is always an enjoyable time.”— Kelly Urquidi, marketing and communication manager, Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet
But the entertainment isn’t limited to live shows. As part of the 2023 Reels at the Rialto Movies Series, people can see “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” at 7 p.m. July 20 and “The Blues Brothers” at 7 p.m. Aug. 17.
[ Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet announces movie lineup for 2023 ]
“So two cult classics. How can you not watch ‘The Blues Brothers’ in Joliet?” Urquidi said. “It’s perfect.”
General admission tickets are $5 each. Buy tickets at the Rialto Square Theatre box office in advance or on the day of the event. Tickets are not available online. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Doors open at 6 p.m. An organ concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. All movies start at 7 p.m.
A bar and concessions – which include freshly popped popcorn – will be available to buy.
The Rialto Square box office is located at 12 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.
For information about all shows and performances, visit rialtosquare.com/shows or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.