Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet announces movie lineup for 2023

Although people can watch movies on their phones with today’s technology, the experience isn’t the same as watching on a large screen.

That’s why the Rialto Square Theatre will offer select movies in its year-round series called “Reels at the Rialto.”

“As you probably know, the Rialto Square Theatre got its start as a vaudeville movie palace,” said Kelly Urquidi, marketing and communication manager at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. “So we’re excited to continue the tradition of honoring the past.”

Urquidi said the Rialto is offering movies that will appeal to different interests and ages.

“We have some best-sellers like ‘Sandlot’ and Hocus Pocus,’ ” Urquidi said. “And we are excited to have other exciting titles like ‘Blues Brothers’ and ‘Young Frankenstein.’ ”

Urquidi said she heard stories about the movie experience at the Rialto when she was growing up in the Joliet area.

“If you haven’t seen a movie at the Rialto, you should,” Urquidi said. “It’s absolutely beautiful.”

The 2023 Reels at the Rialto Movies Series will include the following selections. Movies for December will be announced as part of Home for the Holidays 2023 program.

Feb. 23: “Casablanca” – PG

March 23: “Wizard of Oz” – G

April 26: “Napoleon Dynamite” – PG

May 11: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” – PG

June 22: “The Sandlot” – PG

July 20: “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” – PG

Aug. 17: “The Blues Brothers” – R

Sept. 14: “Young Frankenstein” – PG

Oct. 26: “Hocus Pocus” – PG

Nov. 12: “Miracle on 34th Street” – not rated

General admission tickets are $5 each. Purchase tickets at the Rialto Square Theatre box office in advance or the day of the event. Tickets are not available online. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Doors open at 6 p.m. An organ concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. All movies start at 7 p.m.

A bar and concessions – which include freshly popped popcorn – will be available to buy.

The Rialto Suare box office is located at 12 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

For information, visit RialtoSquare.com/movies or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.