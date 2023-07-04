July 04, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperFriday Night DriveEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Crowds fill Joliet park on July 3 for Independence Celebration

More fireworks scheduled in Will County for July 4

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Local Joliet artist Chris Wilhoyt displayed his creations at the July 4th Celebration at Bicentennial Park Monday. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Hundreds of people filled the the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet for its annual Independence Celebration.

The celebration began at 6:30 p.m. and featured live music, food and artist vendors.

The culmination of the evening was the annual fireworks show over the river, with people lining up near Cass Street bridge to watch it.

Fireworks near me in Will County for 2023 Fourth of July shows ]

To help residents easily find additional planned Fourth of July fireworks displays, the Will County GIS Division has prepared an interactive map.

Residents should use local websites to monitor weather-related cancellations. The map can be found at webapp.willcountyillinois.com/fourthofjuly.html.

For more information, visit bicentennialpark.org.

Image 1 of 6

July 4th Celebration at Bicentennial Park There was a big crowd at the July 4th Celebration at Bicentennial Park. July 3rd, 2023 (Gary E Duncan Sr)