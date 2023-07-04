Crowds fill Joliet park on July 3 for Independence Celebration

Hundreds of people filled the the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet for its annual Independence Celebration.

The celebration began at 6:30 p.m. and featured live music, food and artist vendors.

The culmination of the evening was the annual fireworks show over the river, with people lining up near Cass Street bridge to watch it.

To help residents easily find additional planned Fourth of July fireworks displays, the Will County GIS Division has prepared an interactive map.

Residents should use local websites to monitor weather-related cancellations. The map can be found at webapp.willcountyillinois.com/fourthofjuly.html.

For more information, visit bicentennialpark.org.