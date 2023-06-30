Where to see fireworks in Will County

Will County residents who love fireworks have plenty of options this Fourth of July.

One option is the Joliet Slammers Fireworks Fest. A fireworks show is scheduled following the games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For tickets and more information, visit jolietslammers.com.

To help residents easily find planned fireworks displays, the Will County GIS Division has prepared an interactive map. Residents should look ahead to local websites to monitor weather-related cancellations. The map can be found at: https://webapp.willcountyillinois.com/fourthofjuly.html

Bolingbrook: Celebration is 3 to 9 p.m. July 4. Fireworks begin at dusk (after 9 p.m.), Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive, Bolingbrook. Live entertainment, food trucks and vendors, shuttle service, remote viewing. For information, visit bolingbrook.com.

Channahon: Live music begins 6 p.m. July 3 at Ronald D Lehman Community Park, 23304 W McClintock Road, Channahon. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Parking is first come first serve with additional street parking available. In the event of inclement weather, a decision on whether to hold the event will be made by noon July 3. For information, visit channahon.org.

Frankfort: DJ entertainment begins at 7:30 p.m. July 4 at Main Park, 200 S Locust St. Frankfort. Fireworks begin about 9:15 p.m. For information, call the Frankfort Park District office at 815-469-9400 or visit frankfortparks.org.

Joliet: Celebration on July 3 begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet. Live music, food and artist vendors, fireworks over the river at 9:30 p.m. Celebration on July 4 will be at Joliet Memorial Stadium, 3000 W Jefferson St. Joliet. Gates open 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. For information, visit joliet.gov.

Lockport: Firework at dusk, Dellwood Park, Route 171 and Woods Drive, Lockport. If the show is canceled because of inclement weather, a makeup date will be announced. For information, visit cityoflockport.net.

Manhattan: Independence Parade through the streets of Manhattan begins at noon July 2. The party will be held 1 to 3 p.m. July 2, Central Park, 110 S. Park Road, Manhattan. Party features include family fun games, splash pad, food, drinks and ice cream. For information, visit villageofmanhattan.org.

Mokena: Celebration begins at 7:30 p.m. with live music at Main Park, 10925 W La Porte Road, Mokena. Fireworks begin at dusk. Parade is 10 a.m. July 4. For more information, visit mokena.org.

New Lenox: Live music from 6 to 8 p.m., Village Commons, 199 Veterans Pkwy. New Lenox. Fireworks begin at dusk. Food and non-alcoholic beverages available for sale. For information, visit newlenox.net.

Plainfield: Food Truck Festival will be 4 to 9 p.m. July 3 in the parking lot of Bott Park, 24550 West Renwick Road, Plainfield. The Fireworks Show. Fireworks begin about 9 p.m. Recommended parking and viewing locations for the fireworks are Plainfield High School - Central Campus (24120 Fort Beggs Drive), St. Mary Immaculate Parish (15629 Illinois Route 59) and Bott Park (viewing at south soccer fields only). Baseball fields and bike path at Bott Park will close about 10 a.m. July 3. The playground at Greg Bott Community Park will close at 8:30 p.m. July 3. For information, visit plainfieldil.gov.

Romeoville: Fireworks at three separate locations starting at 9:30 p.m. July 3: Volunteer Park (1100 Murphy Drive), Lukancic Middle School (725 Normantown Road) and Discovery Park (300 S. Highpoint Drive). Choreographed music will be available on Star 96.7 FM Radio. Parking lots at these facilities will be closed July 3 beginning at 9: a.m. For information, visit romeoville.org.