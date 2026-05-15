River Valley Players to hold auditions for ‘Between the Lines’

River Valley Players announced auditions for “Between the Lines” from May 29-30 in Henry. (Image provided by Monika Sudakov)

River Valley Players announced auditions for “Between the Lines” from May 29-30 in Henry.

The program will be directed and choreographed by Deanne Crook. Music will be =directed by Sara Dvorsky.

Auditions will be at 6 p.m. Friday, May 29 and at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30 in Henry United Methodist Church, 225 Lincoln St., Henry.

Possible callbacks will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31 in the church.

Performances will be Aug. 6–9 at Prairie Arts Center in Princeton.

“Between the Lines” is a musical about finding where you belong, inspired by the novel by Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer. Between the Lines is a contemporary musical written for teen and adult performers, with featured roles and ensemble opportunities for a wide variety of ages and personalities.

This show includes strong acting opportunities, contemporary musical theater vocals, feature ensemble roles, and fairytale characters with a modern twist.

Auditions are open to performers ages 16 and up.

For full audition information, character breakdowns, vocal ranges, and to register for auditions, visit https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScKfJNj2F9IH8lLUi1Iih3LlK9FC0POC31dow7shXyN2gCUPA/viewform__;!!M4vhdRTxuY8!3dSX9d3wngOeYVS-EqZ96NyvtWHfYyU0Xjt04PDD_MViJIYVmyLJu0x7dzZ1KoRDKc1IZVCyelhWcuYH_ux-j9E$