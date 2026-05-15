La Salle County marriage licenses: May 1-13, 2026

Here is the list of La Salle County couples who applied for marriage licenses from May 1 through May 13, 2026.
Zachary Donald Hunt of Mendota and Paityn LeeAnn Barkman of Mendota
Jeffrey Alan Harcar Jr. of Streator and Carla Maria Balcazar of Streator
Zachary Alexander Brown of Ottawa and Emily Rose Pierson of Ottawa
Christian Anson Biggins of Ottawa and Amber Lynn Miller of Ottawa
Jonathan Hung Phung of Spring Valley and Carissa Bryanne Veliz-Szilage of Spring Valley
Justin Conrad Alcorn of Streator and Mariah Lynn Crawford of Streator
Brady Michael Butler of Leland and Sarah Louise Ness of Sandwich
Dustin James Sullivan of Poplar Grove and Chelsea Noelle Bomher of Poplar Grove
Wyatt Thomas Mach of Marseilles and Olivia Francine Ryan of Marseilles
Federico Sebastian Perez of Ottawa and Jamie LeeAnne Miller of Ottawa
Clayton Michael Buffington of Compton and Karliann Blair Miars of Mendota
Bernard William Sexton of Mendota and Misty Kara Thompson of Mendota
Aaron Henry Pellican of Peru and Olivia Kay Lewis of Peru
Zachary Francis Twohey of Ottawa and Jessica Marie Knottek of Ottawa
Brent Allen Abbott of Bloomington and Dawn Marie Haydu of Bloomington
Tyler Joseph Zurliene of Minooka and Cristina Beatriz Salazar of Minooka
Christopher Scott Busby of Leland and Dalia Brenda Vazquez of Leland
Zeferino Jaimes Fajardo of Marseilles and Leticia Bernardino Rivera of Marseilles
Timothy Jay Moore Jr. of Marseilles and Terri Michelle Miles of Streator
Shane Michael Wiley of Earlville and Melissa Ann Ackley of Earlville