La Salle County marriage licenses: May 1-13, 2026

Here is the list of La Salle County couples who applied for marriage licenses from May 1 through May 13, 2026.

Here is the list of La Salle County couples who applied for marriage licenses from May 1 through May 13, 2026.

Zachary Donald Hunt of Mendota and Paityn LeeAnn Barkman of Mendota

Jeffrey Alan Harcar Jr. of Streator and Carla Maria Balcazar of Streator

Zachary Alexander Brown of Ottawa and Emily Rose Pierson of Ottawa

Christian Anson Biggins of Ottawa and Amber Lynn Miller of Ottawa

Jonathan Hung Phung of Spring Valley and Carissa Bryanne Veliz-Szilage of Spring Valley

Justin Conrad Alcorn of Streator and Mariah Lynn Crawford of Streator

Brady Michael Butler of Leland and Sarah Louise Ness of Sandwich

Dustin James Sullivan of Poplar Grove and Chelsea Noelle Bomher of Poplar Grove

Wyatt Thomas Mach of Marseilles and Olivia Francine Ryan of Marseilles

Federico Sebastian Perez of Ottawa and Jamie LeeAnne Miller of Ottawa

Clayton Michael Buffington of Compton and Karliann Blair Miars of Mendota

Bernard William Sexton of Mendota and Misty Kara Thompson of Mendota

Aaron Henry Pellican of Peru and Olivia Kay Lewis of Peru

Zachary Francis Twohey of Ottawa and Jessica Marie Knottek of Ottawa

Brent Allen Abbott of Bloomington and Dawn Marie Haydu of Bloomington

Tyler Joseph Zurliene of Minooka and Cristina Beatriz Salazar of Minooka

Christopher Scott Busby of Leland and Dalia Brenda Vazquez of Leland

Zeferino Jaimes Fajardo of Marseilles and Leticia Bernardino Rivera of Marseilles

Timothy Jay Moore Jr. of Marseilles and Terri Michelle Miles of Streator

Shane Michael Wiley of Earlville and Melissa Ann Ackley of Earlville