Ladd Public Library hosts ‘Paws to Read with Hobo’ on June 6

Ladd Public Library announces a new therapy dog reading program, “Paws to Read with Hobo,” at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6 in the library, 125 N. Main St., Ladd.

Young readers may bring a favorite book or choose one from the library’s collection to read aloud to Hobo, a certified therapy dog.

This literacy-focused initiative offers children an opportunity to practice their skills, build confidence, and develop a love of reading in a relaxed and supportive environment.

“Reading to Hobo gives children a fun and encouraging way to strengthen reading skills and have fun with a friendly companion,” library staff said in a statement.

To reserve a time slot, stop by the library or call 815-894-3254. This is a free program.