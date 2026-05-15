Streator drug suspect gets 7 years in agreed sentencing

A Streator man who had pleaded guilty to a drug charge – and to jumping out of a squad car – was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison.

Derek Hornick, 47, appeared Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a global resolution to multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

He had previously entered a blind plea to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation. He had also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor escape charge.

Wednesday, however, Hornick’s lawyer and a La Salle County prosecutor announced an agreed sentence of seven years, which should cut his actual prison time to about three years. He also pleaded guilty to a weapons offense with a concurrent seven-year sentence.

Hornick declined opportunities to make a statement in allocution.

His primary legal troubles began when police seized at least 15 grams of cocaine on Aug. 27. He was granted pre-trial release and later placed on GPS monitoring.

After a pair of pre-trial violations in October and November, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Hornick was picked up Nov. 9 and then incurred the escape charge for jumping out of a moving squad car. Ottawa police ordered him to stop and then Tased him.