Lockport’s Old Canal Days runs through Sunday, culminates with fireworks show

Lockport’s 50th Old Canal Days kicked off Thursday and will run through Sunday.

This annual summer festival “attracts thousands of residents and visitors from all over the state to celebrate the I&M Canal and its contributions to the success of Lockport,” according to the Old Canal Days Facebook page.

Old Canal Days runs 5 to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Downtown Lockport.

The event features an artisan market, beer garden, carnival, family entertainment, food court, live music and a wine tent. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

On Friday, attendees also can enjoy a parade from 6 to 7 p.m. and 90-minute tours of Lockport Township High School from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday highlights include Mr. D’s Magic & Illusion Show at 1 and 3:30 p.m., a petting zoo from 1 to 6 p.m., face painting from 2 to 4 p.m., Bingo from 2 to 6 p.m., a caricature artist from 3 to 5 p.m. and duck races from 3 to 4 p.m.

Tours of Lockport Township High School are from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Historic Trolley Tours are available at Heritage Village every 30 minutes from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Trolleys will depart every 30 minutes with the last trolley departing at 4:30 p.m.

A worship service will be held at the festival from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Two cemetery tours will be given, at 11 a.m. and 2 p. m. on Sunday.

Other Sunday highlights include Mr. D’s Magic & Illusion Show at 1 and 2:30 p.m., a petting zoo from noon to 5 p.m., Bingo from 2 to 4 p.m., face painting from 2 to 4 p.m. and a caricature artist from 3 to 5 p.m.

Food trucks booths at Old Canal Days include Villa Nova, Annabell’s Bar-B-Q, Smiling Dawgs, La Joliet, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Embers Tap House, Mr. Salty. The Creamery, Los Razo’s Mexican Grill, Smilin Dawgs, Pierogi Rig, GrzGrub

Live music on Friday includes the Righteous Hillbillies and Infinity. Saturday’s lineup includes School of Rock Mokena, Can’t Hear Jack, Big Dog Mercer, Wild Daisy and Radio Gaga.

Sunday will feature a number of dance performances: Lockport Swing Thing, Keigher Academy of Irish Dance, Grupo Folklorico Monte Carmelo de Joliet, Ocelotl-Chiuacoatl Aztec Dancers, as well as live music from Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band, Five Guys Named Moe and 7th Heaven.

For information about Old Canal Days, visit oldcanaldays.com/.