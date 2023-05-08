Register now for a Mother’s Day event at the Will County forest preserve

Not sure how to treat Mom for Mother’s Day this year? Let Mother Nature guide you.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering three events this weekend to help make Mother’s Day 2023 a special celebration.

1. Mother’s Day Weekend at Monee Reservoir: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Take a pedal boat ride, do some kayaking or hike the trail. Moms may receive a small free gift at the concession building. Free, all ages.

2. Mother’s Day Celebration at Hidden Lakes: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve, Bolingbrook. Enjoy fishing, hiking, biking or picnicking. Visit the Tackle Box and for one complementary Mother’s Day gift, including night crawlers, coffee, ice cream or promotional item. Free, all ages.

3. Hike with Mother Nature at Keepataw Preserve: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Keepataw Preserve, DuPage Township. Take Mom for a hike on Mother’s Day. A naturalist will highlight interesting plants and animals with a special focus on “the moms of nature,” the forest preserve said. Free, ages 8 or older. Children must be accompanied by a registered adult. Register by Friday on the events calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.