May 01, 2023
Shaw Local
Sign up now for Joliet Kiwanis’ ‘Team Trivia’ event on May 21

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
The Joliet Kiwanis Club will host “Team Trivia” on May 21 at the Joliet Elks Club, 250 SE Frontage Road in Joliet. Pictured is the Peanuts-themed team from Easterseals Joliet region from a past trivia event.

Gather your trivia-loving friends together to raise money for Joliet area charities and scholarships.

The Joliet Kiwanis Club will host “Team Trivia” on May 21 at the Joliet Elks Club, 250 SE Frontage Road in Joliet, according to a news release from the Joliet Kiwanis Club.

Doors open at 2 p.m. and trivia starts at 3 p.m., the Joliet Kiwanis Club said.

Event features include 10 rounds of trivia, raffles and prizes, and cash bar, the Joliet Kiwanis Club said. Participants may bring table snacks, the Joliet Kiwanis Club said.

The cost is $200 for a maximum table team of eight people, the Joliet Kiwanis Club said. Funds from this event will support local charities and scholarships, the Joliet Kiwanis Club said.

Event sponsorships are available. Donations for the raffle are welcomed. Email Vince Portlock at jolietkiwanistrivia@gmail.com

For more information about the Joliet Kiwanis Club, visit jolietkiwanis.org.