5 Things to do in Will County: spring musical at Joliet Central

1. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Joliet Central High School Auditorium, 201 E. Jefferson Street in Joliet. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students at the door. All students can see the show for half price ($5) on Friday.

2. Senior Capstone Art Exhibition: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Lewis University, Romeoville in the Brent and Jean Wadsworth Family Reception Room FA 127, The Brent and Jean Wadsworth Family Gallery FA 128, Clifford & Rita Berglund Community Room FA 129. Reception and display of student artwork. For more information, visit lewisu.edu/artgallery.

3. Annual Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Bird Haven Greenhouse, 227 N. Gougar Road, Joliet. Plants include 4-inch premium pots, hanging baskets, vegetables and herbs. For more information, call 815-741-7278 ext. 5.

4. April Singer/Songwriter Spotlight at The Studio: 8 p.m. Friday, The Studio, 900 S State St, Lockport. Lineup includes Melina Marie, Jukebox JBC and Jason Paul Jeka of Hanging Cities. Tickets are $6 in advance. For tickets and more information, visit studiolockport.com/entertainment-schedule.

5. Third Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Plane Pull: Opening ceremony is 9:30 a.m. First pull is 10 a.m. Saturday, Lewis University, One University Parkway in Romeoville. Teams of 10 raise a minimum of $500 in funds for the opportunity to test their strength by pulling an United Airlines aircraft 12 feet as fast as they possibly can. Spectators welcome. Participant and spectator parking will be at Lot GG on the Lewis University Campus. Overflow parking will be held in Lot N to the South of Lot GG. For more information, visit soill.org/plane-pull.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.